Whether you're looking for the trendiest locations to jet off to or the least busy times to fly, the travel brand has crunched the numbers.

“Easter travel is going to be even busier this year, with international flights and hotel stays up over 20%," according to Melanie Fish, a spokesperson for Expedia Group Brands.

Melanie added: "With Brits hoping for some spring sun at home, domestic travel is also booming with flight searches up 100% compared to last Easter.

When is the best time to travel this Easter?





“The week of 1 April is going to be the busiest for air travel, but if you’re happy to wait just one day to fly on Saturday, 30 March, instead of on Good Friday, you could bag the best deal.”

Expedia has predicted that the most affordable date to fly will be Saturday, 30 March this year since this year's break runs from March 29 to April 12.

The travel group explained that last year, the Saturday between Good Friday and Easter Sunday saw the cheapest average ticket price for both international and domestic flights.

Even if you have the school schedule to consider, it's worth you avoiding the busiest travel days since this can save you time and money.

Expedia says that Wednesday departures are the most expensive, but departing on a Saturday is the cheapest for both international and domestic flights.

Saturdays tend to be 15% cheaper based on historical fight data.

Meanwhile, Tuesday is the busiest day to fly, with Saturdays and Sundays being the least busy.

The cheapest days over the break to fly domestically are March 30, April 1 and April 6.

Meanwhile, the most expensive day for domestic flights is April 10.

Looking at international flights, the cheapest days are March 30 and April 6.

In contrast, you should avoid flying on April 3 or April 10 internationally since these are the most expensive Easter dates.

Expedia shares Easter travel hacks

Expedia also recommends setting up flight alerts to help you find the right time to book.

You can get notified when flight prices drop with Price Tracking in the Expedia app.

As per its 2024 Air Travel Hacks Report, Expedia recommends choosing a morning flight.

The brand explained that flights departing after 3pm are 50% more susceptible to cancellations than their earlier counterparts.