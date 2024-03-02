DC Garnham, who was 25, was fatally stabbed by a knife-wielding youth in the village of Skeeby near Richmond shortly after he’d come off duty on March 2, 1977.

In a Facebook post today to mark the anniversary of his murder, North Yorkshire Police said: “In memory of DC Norman Garnham.

“On March 2, 1977, DC Garnham was fatally wounded with a knife by a youth he had stopped for suspicious behaviour at Skeeby, shortly after he'd finished duty late at night. He was 25 years old.

“We will remember him.”

A memorial was unveiled to DC Garnham in 2018 by Sergeant Amy Hunter, who shared his collar number.

Flashback to 2018, when a memorial to DC Norman Garnham was unveiled. Pictured, left to right: Sgt Amy Hunter, Jean Thompson (Norman Garnham's sister), Mrs Michael Winner, Gary Thompson (Norman's nephew) and ACC Phil Cain (Image: Newsquest)

The Press reported at the time of the unveiling that he had been ‘the first North Yorkshire Police officer to be murdered on duty’.

He was killed as he tried to detain an 18-year-old hitchhiker over an assault.

Sgt Hunter, who set up the memorial in Richmond, where DC Garnham had been based, told The Press at the time: “I found out from a colleague that we both share the same collar number.

"I felt saddened that I didn’t even know about Norman, and wanted to make sure that everyone would remember his name, his service and the sacrifice he made for generations to come."