FIREFIGHTERS were called out in the middle of the night after a log-burning stove set fire to a chimney.

A York fire crew was called to an address in Curlew Glebe, Dunnington, just before 1.30am last night.

They removed the log-burner then put out the fire with the help of a thermal imaging camera.

“Advice was then given to residents and a follow up ‘Safe and Well’ visit arranged,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.