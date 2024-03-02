EMEGENCY services were called when smoke was seen pouring from a car following a two-vehicle collision on York’s outer ring road near Monks Cross last night.
Fire crews from York arrived at the scene of the collision, on the A1237, at 7.51pm.
“Crews from York responded to a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A1237 near Monks Cross, with reports of a vehicle smoking,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
“All occupants were out on arrival and the smoke was caused due to an airbag activation.”
