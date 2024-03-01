North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.34am today (March 1) after reports of a fire at a house in Low Street in Sherburn in Elmet near Tadcaster.

A service spokesperson said: "A crew from Tadcaster responded to a report of a van on fire outside a residential property.

"Crews put the fire out using two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets."

The van was completely burnt out.