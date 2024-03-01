Firefighters were called after a tractor burst into flames in North Yorkshire.

Two fire crews rushed to the scene in Crankley Lane, Easingwold, at 11.15am today (Friday, March 1).

The fire destroyed the tractor and damaged a trailer, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“Crews located the tractor and trailer well alight and extinguished it using one hose reel jet,” a service spokesperson added.