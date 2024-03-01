Well you’re in luck, as two restaurants in North Yorkshire have been named among the best places in the UK for brunch and Sunday lunch by OpenTable.

The Fat Badger in Harrogate and York’s Star Inn The City featured in the list which was compiled from over 1.2 million OpenTable UK diner reviews and metrics for 2024.

OpenTable added: “Mum deserves an amazing meal on Mother’s Day. Take a shortcut to plan something very special by booking one of these top-rated spots for brunch and Sunday lunch.”

The Fat Badger in Harrogate among UK’s top 100 spots for brunch & Sunday lunch

The Fat Badger has a rating of 4.2/5 out of 2,382 reviews on OpenTable.

Its profile says: “The Fat Badger restaurant offers an exquisite dining experience in the heart of Harrogate. The restaurant serves superb quality AA rosette food in elegant surroundings.

“Dining during Monday - Thursday your table is likely to be allocated into our bar area.

“Tables for our bar on weekends and outdoor patio all the time can not be booked in advance and are offered on a first come first served basis.

“Dogs are welcome if customers are happy to dine in our outdoor areas.”

A recent visitor commented: “Our favourite restaurant in Harrogate. We are lucky enough to visit once in a while. Arrive early and have a drink in the bar before being seated in the main restaurant. The food is always first class and priced reasonably, but it’s the staff that completes the experience.”

Star Inn The City in York among UK’s top 100 spots for brunch & Sunday lunch

The Star Inn The City has a current rating of 4.4/5 out of 6,386 reviews.

Its OpenTable profile explained: “Located in the Old Engine House on the edge of York's Museum Gardens in a riverside setting close to the historic Lendal Bridge, The Star Inn The City has an enviable position, which we aim to match with the best produce God's Own Country has to offer and genuine Yorkshire hospitality for the 'whole package'.

“We offer an all day menu which can be enjoyed for both lunch and dinner, as well as serving up breakfast Friday to Sunday, and on Sunday's we serve up our famous Sunday roasts between 12-4pm.

“We pride ourselves on being a food-led celebration destination, with guests being able to enjoy view of the River Ouse from our Garden Room or outside on our riverside terrace. For more intimate occasions we also offer two exclusive Private Dining rooms for celebrations such as graduations, weddings and birthdays.

“For more information head to our website, or call one of our friendly members of staff today.”

One customer wrote: “The Star in the City has never let me down over the many years I have been going. Great choice of food and drinks, the food was really tasty with good portion sizes. Overall, I highly recommend the Star in the City.”