WE asked readers to think back to the 1980s and list the things they could do in York then that they can't do now. Here are the top 11 replies... what would you add to the list?
1. Meet at the fountain in Parliament Street
2. Get a Wimpy
3. Snaffle pick 'n' mix from Woolworths
4. Do most of our shopping in Coney Street
5. Shop at Liberty and Droopy & Browns.
6. Park and visit a bank
7. Smoke in the pub
8. Go in the ABC and shop at C&A
9. Record the charts off Radio 1 on to a tape
10. Have a boogie in Casanovas
11. Go to the Roxy.
