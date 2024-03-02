Twenty-one of the characters – known as Snooks – will be hiding amongst the city’s cobbled streets and secret gardens for residents and visitors to find until April.

Each character is sponsored by a businesses or organisation based in York.

Make It York has organised the project, working with its charity partner St Leonard’s Hospice.

Today (Saturday, March 2) marks the official launch of the trail.

A Snook next to York Minster (Image: Garry Hornby)

The York Road Co is hosting a giveaway in St Sampson's Square to celebrate.

Artists will also be demonstrating their skills in the city centre.

Snooks in York city centre (Image: Sue Gabbatiss)

Each Snook unveils a mystery letter that will form a password to unlock secret prizes on the Visit York website.

The Snooks have been designed by Sheffield-based artist Sian Ellis.

Kerry, hospice home care assistant (right) and Laura, deputy sister on the St Leonard’s Hospice in-patient unit (Image: Make It York)

Sarah Loftus, managing director of Make It York, said the trail would help people in York discover more of the city.

“It’s amazing to be able to work with so many incredible businesses and organisations who help make York a great city for residents and visitors alike, and especially being able to partner with St Leonard’s Hospice who make such a difference to people during such difficult times,” she said.

“The trail will provide opportunities for residents and visitors to discover more of our wonderful city and interact with businesses, charities, and attractions.”

Snooks in York city centre (Image: Sue Gabbatiss)

James Wainwright, head of fundraising of charity partner St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “The Snooks Trail is a new and exciting way for St Leonard’s to remind people why we’re here and of the difference we make for people in York and the surrounding area.

“This will be a really high-profile event for York, with the exciting prospect of the sculptures being auctioned off in May to help even more patients and their families in future.”

Snooks in York city centre (Image: Sue Gabbatiss)

Chris Pegg, head of commercial, sales and marketing at City Cruises York, one of the snook sponsors, added: “We’re supporting the Snooks trail as it is a fantastic opportunity to enhance the profile of our beautiful city and allows visitors to explore York's incredibly rich heritage.”

Some of the Snooks were unveiled at London’s Kings Cross station in January to promote York in the capital.

Make It York held the event in a bid to promote the city to a national audience, as well as highlight the short travel time from London to York.

The Snooks follow the York Ice Trail last month, which saw 33 frozen sculptures placed throughout the city centre.

Thousands of people toured the impressive sculptures over the weekend.

For more information about the Snooks and a full list of the sculptures and locations visit: visityork.org