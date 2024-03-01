Hearing loops, also known as induction loops, are an assistive listening technology which helps people who wear a hearing aid to engage and communicate freely.

Transdev, whose companies include York and Country and the Harrogate Bus Company, say all its new buses due for delivery this year will have hearing loops fitted as standard.

This adds to its extra commitment announced today to install the systems on 61 of its existing vehicles based at five depots, including York.

Transdev’s Operations Director Vitto Pizzuti said: “Devices such as hearing aids work by amplifying all sounds – but in environments with background noise, such as when boarding our buses, this can make it difficult for those living with hearing loss to distinguish the words our drivers say.

“Hearing loops enable users to hear sound sources directly by cutting out background noise – they have proven benefits for people with a hearing disability, which is why they’re already part of the specification for all our new buses this year.

“On top of this, we’re now committing to retro-fit induction loop technology to an extra 61 of our buses in 2024, based at five of our depots including in Yorkshire at York, Keighley and Elland. This will mean approximately 25 per cent of our entire fleet will be fitted with hearing loops by the end of this year – but we’re not stopping there.

“We’re also planning a second wave of hearing loop installations next year to bring these systems to more of our vehicles, as part of our ongoing commitment to improving the accessibility of our buses for all our customers.”

Transdev’s buses fitted with hearing loops will display the global standard blue and white ‘listening ear’ symbol, already familiar to hearing aid users worldwide. All a user needs to do is switch their hearing aid to the ‘T’ position when boarding the bus to connect to the vehicle’s induction loop system.