Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café's co-founder, Karl Avison, 60, is competing in the charity horse race, The Ride of Their Lives, at York Racecourse on Saturday June 15 and aims to raise £25,000.

On Saturday March 30 Mr Avison and the Cedarbarn team will host an Easter egg hunt and charity train rides on the miniature railway at the Thornton Road venue in Pickering.

He said: “We've got a new train, The James Cook, for the 2024 season, so fingers crossed the weather will be kind and we'll have a good, family-friendly day and a great Easter egg hunt that is kindly being sponsored by neighbouring business, High Oaks Grange.”

The Easter egg hunt is suitable for children under seven and costs £3 per child and the train ride costs £2.50 and is suitable for both adults and children.

The 600m miniature railway track passes fruit fields, an orchard and farmland.

The Easter event is one of a series of fundraising events that include a Celebration Dinner sponsored by moneyweb, a Family Fun Day sponsored by Victory Lodge of Freemasons 4042, a Dog Show, Wendy Harding's Pop-up Pilates sponsored by three60 marketing and pr and a Yorkshire Gin Festival sponsored by Hatfields.

People can also donate directly to Karl's Just Giving Account here: https://bit.ly/KarlAvisonROTL.