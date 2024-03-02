This photo, dating from the 1950s, shows Bristow's garage in Fulford Road, and comes from the council's Explore archive.

The garage shut for good in 2003 - and the site remains boarded up today with no imminent plans for redevelopment.

At the time of the closure, The Press reported how garage owners Total claimed they had no choice but to shut the filling station after planners refused to back a modernisation scheme.

The site of the former Bristow's garage in Fulford Road which closed in 2003. (Image: google)

Total wanted to expand the station and turn it into a 24-hour operation - but planners turned this down after objections from local residents and businesses and because they felt the scheme was not fitting within the location which is a conservation area.

The closure meant local motorists had to make a two-mile round journey to a station in Fulford village to buy petrol. Nowadays, the nearest filling station would be Morrisons in Foss Island Road.

