In an anticipation of Village Halls Week in mid-March, Fulford Parish Council is holding a public meeting for residents to discuss what can be done to once again make Fulford Social Hall, in School Lane, a flourishing hub of the community.

A spokesperson from the parish council said: “The social hall is in urgent need of repairs and renovations, so funding must be sought as without it the hall will no longer be fit for purpose.”

Anyone who wishes to see the building restored to its former glory and retained as a valuable community asset is urged to come along and contribute to the discussion, the spokesperson added.

Village Halls Week is being held from March 18-24 of this year and has been organised by ACRE (Action with Communities in Rural England) as part of its ‘go green’ initiative.

The meeting will be held from 6pm-8pm on Friday, March 8 at Fulford Social Hall in School Lane, with further meetings set to take place in the coming months.