“Honestly, I’m still living the dream. Working in music with amazing artists and selling records,” the 54-year-old tells The Press from his office in London.

Howard grew up in Osbaldwick and attended Huntington School during the eighties at a time when there was a strong alternative music scene in the north of England.

Howard Corner (Image: Supplied)

“A lot of my friends and schoolmates were into music and we'd introduce each other to new records and bands.”

He highlights Red Rhino record shop (first located in Gillygate and later in Goodramgate), which became Depth Charge, as an important place to discover new music.

Red Rhino record shop in Goodramgate in 1990 (Image: Newsquest)

"They were important shops, passionate people who wanted to play you new things,” he says, adding that a strong music scene in Leeds was nearby. “It was just a very vibrant time musically.”

Howard left York for university but returned to the city in 1992.

He worked in Red Rhino’s distribution warehouse in the Groves selling records from local bands like Sisters of Mercy and Wedding Present to like-minded shops around the country.

“It’s mad to think that at the time, an important part of the independent music industry was based in York, it's a very cool thing,” he says.

The company would go on to have number one records with electronic band The KLF before the owners bought a similar business based in Bristol.

'London in the nineties was magical'





This led to Howard and many of his colleagues leaving York to work at the new company in Bristol.

Around three years later the firm bought another company in London and merged them all to create Vital – one of the biggest industry distribution businesses at the time.

Howard moved to the capital and strapped in for the ride.

“London in the nineties was magical,” he says. “It was the height of Britpop. We worked with Oasis and great electronic music. The people we worked with were creating culture and selling a lot of records at the same time. It was very exciting.”

Oasis band members Noel (left) and Liam Gallagher (Image: Zak Hussein/PA)

'It was a dream come true'





In 1999 Howard became marketing director at independent record label Mute.

His first job was to run the campaign for Play by Moby which eventually became the biggest selling electronic album of all time – selling over 10 million copies and peaking at number one in the UK charts.

“It was a dream come true, working at a legendary label with legendary artists like Depeche Mode and Nick Cave,” Howard says, adding he once wrote to Mute as a student looking for work experience.

He joined Sony Music in 2007 as its European marketing director and later ran his own marketing agency where he introduced Tame Impala to the UK.

Howard joins Warner Music Group

In 2013 Howard joined ADA – the independent distribution and services arm of Warner Music Group – as managing director and remains there today.

The company has worked with Stormzy, Central Cee, Daft Punk, Major Lazer, Kylie Minogue, Macklemore and more.

Stormzy (Image: Ian West/PA)

Describing his job, he says: “We work with the best independent artists and labels, especially in rap and dance.

“I’m responsible for driving the business forward, signing new deals and working with the team to deliver the best results for our partners.”

But under the surface Howard adds he’s still the same music-mad kid he was when he entered the industry thirty years ago.

“I have to pinch myself sometimes.”

Howard's advice on entering the music industry

He joined the music industry in York and has enjoyed a successful career in London.

But if you live in York, do you have to move south to work in music?

“No, not at all. There’s a vibrant local industry everywhere,” Howard says, noting music scenes near York in Leeds and Manchester.

“My advice to someone in York or surrounding areas is get involved in your local scene.

“You can move to London and try and get a connection but I think you’re better off trying to get involved in what’s happening locally.

“Find something you believe in and are passionate about and try to create something. Make your own opportunity.”

He says regular industry events take place near York – including in Newcastle and Leeds – and adds: “Get involved, have examples of what you've contributed to - then find a way to connect with people in the industry.”