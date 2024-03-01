The event on Thursday March 7 is from 11am to 7pm and will feature a tour of the 12-bed hotel and its facilities.

The New Holgate was previously a tired old B&B known as the Holgate Bridge Bed and Breakfast but has been transformed after a £2million investment.

Corporate facilities include a private boardroom which can seat up to 8 people, a spacious breakfast room, stunning bar area and cosy whiskey lounge, ideal for relaxed meetings or informal networking events.

READ MORE:

The hotel also has ultra-fast gigabit broadband and 12 parking spaces in its private carpark, which includes two electric charging points.

The hotel says its open day is part of it’s wider vision to provide a welcoming place for local businesses to trust for their client stays, hold private meetings or host informal networking events. This vision has been inspired by owner, Nick Bradley’s own corporate background and his established career as a business coach.

Owner, Nick Bradley, and Manager, Gessica Giacalone will be hosting the event and will be sharing more about New Holgate’s corporate offering which includes an introductory offer and bespoke packages tailored to the needs of individual businesses. During the day, guests will be able to meet other like-minded businesses whilst enjoying samples of the hotel’s regionally sourced drinks and nibbles.

Originally a pair of Grade II listed Victorian townhouses built in 1846, New Holgate opened its doors last November following a £2 million-pound project to renovate and completely refurbish the hotel and create a boutique townhouse.

Aiming to become a ‘home away from home’ for couples, families and solo travellers alongside the trusted place for corporates and professionals visiting or working in York, the hotel is already receiving 5-star reviews on Tripadvisor and an average rating on 9.2 stars on Booking.com.

Hotel owner Nick Bradley said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming local business owners and managers to our open day on March 7.

“As a business owner myself, I know the importance of having a local place where you can feel at home and you can ensure your clients will enjoy top-quality service. This is exactly what we have strived to create at New Holgate, with our private meeting room, entertainment spaces and luxurious suites where guests can enjoy a peaceful stay, close to York’s city centre.

“We are looking forward to welcoming business owners and managers from across Yorkshire to learn more about our corporate offering, meet our team and make connections with other likeminded individuals.”

To register to attend, go to New Holgate’s Eventbrite page: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-holgate-corporate-open-day-tickets-845993207457?aff=erelexpmlt. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis and time slots will be available to book with the team upon registration.

Overnight stays at New Holgate range from £200 - £400 (up to £450 during race weekends). New Holgate’s corporate offer includes a special introductory rate of bed and breakfast for £105 per night for the first three months of purchase.