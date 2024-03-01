ROADWORKS on a major route near York are causing severe delays.
The A59 westbound, near Green Hammerton, has roadworks which are said to be causing the delays.
One driver told The Press that the queues were "huge" and that they've been waiting for about an hour.
Updates to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article