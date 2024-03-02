City of York Council say that the Queen Street slip road which runs down to York RI gym will be closed between its junction with Queen Street and a location 50 metres north-west of the site from midnight on Monday (March 4) and ending at midnight on Friday, April 19 for resurfacing.

As The press reported at the time, the footbridge to the York RI building in Queen Street was removed back in December as work on the York Station Gateway project continues.

An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period.

John Sisk & Son (Sisk) is the main contractor for the first phase of the works worth £7.8 million. This includes removal of Queen Street bridge, realignment of Queen Street, creation of the new Station Square, improvements to the cycle and pedestrian routes and an enhanced interchange for buses.

Sisk has set up in the long stay car park, which remains open although some sections have closed and the road surface has been removed, this means there are fewer spaces available.

The project will provide an improved transport interchange and public spaces around the station. The full scheme is valued at over £25 million.

Cllr Pete Kilbane, deputy leader of City of York Council and executive member for transport and the economy has said: “This is another step forward for the project which will create a fitting gateway to our historic railway station.

“The project will deliver significant transport improvements as well as welcoming public spaces that will bring major economic and social benefits, alongside the development of York Central.

“We are working closely with our partners to keep people informed and also to minimise disruption.”

Kevin Wilcock, project manager for John Sisk & Son, said: “The York Station Gateway project is vital for the benefits it will bring long-term to transport around the station, and the spaces that will be created for the community. This will help to improve the area in the vicinity of the iconic York Railway Station and the city walls.

“We are working with local residents to minimise disruption to locals, businesses, and the travelling public.”

Businesses, including the York RI, will remain open throughout and accessible via a diversion through the LNER station long stay car park entrance.

The scheme is being delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) and Network Rail.