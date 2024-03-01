Brian Michael Carr, who is from Danby, in the North Yorkshire Moors, was sentenced to 15 years and four months for inflicting serial sexual abuse on a girl.

He was previously found guilty of 17 offences. The offences include: three counts of rape against a child under 13-years old, three counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, three counts of sexual activity with a child, and eight counts of sexual assault by touching.

Detective Constable Angela Martindale, from the Safeguarding Investigation Team in Scarborough, led the inquiry which began in June 2021 when the victim reported her ordeal.

She said: "This has been a very distressing case for the victim who has been dealing with the consequences of Carr’s sickening abuse for years.

"Investigations like these rarely mean that only the victim has suffered. There is often a wider impact on the victim’s family.

"Carr’s conviction and imprisonment are a testimony to the bravery and courage shown by the victim who, by reporting this matter to the police, was trying to protect other children in addition to dealing with her own trauma.

"Sadly, no conviction or sentence for offences of this terrible nature can repair the damage that has already done.

"I just hope the victim can draw strength from the outcome a court and start to rebuild her life."

DC Martindale also went on to encourage people to report non-recent child abuse, signposting Lucy Faithfull Foundation's "Stop it now!" website.