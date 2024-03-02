The festival partners with York St John University to provide book lovers with engaging literary events to attend.

Guests such as political pundit Iain Dale, Booker Prize nominated author Martin MacInnes, BAFTA-nominated writer and broadcaster Lemn Sissay, and food writer Grace Dent, amongst others, are set to take to the stage at venues across the city.

READ MORE:

Things kicked off on the evening of Wednesday, March 28, at St Peter's School with actress Caroline Quentin as she presented her debut novel Drawn to the Garden: a self-illustrated book, featuring ‘a little bit of everything’, where she draws on her lifelong passion for gardening and uses it to draw parallels with her own life.

This weekend sees ‘Folk Horror Day’ take the lead, with a selection of authors leading events on all things unsettling and strange that can be found across the British countryside.

Author Naomi Booth will also be leading a workshop on writing horror fiction and York St John University will become home to ‘Scarred for Life’ – a show that asks the question… what actually does lie beneath?

Folk horror is a subgenre of horror film and horror fiction that uses elements of folklore to invoke fear and foreboding (Image: Archant)

In addition to the folk horror, three further shows are planned for this weekend themed around children’s and young people’s literature. This includes a children’s illustration session, a poetry workshop, and a conversation about horror from a young person’s perspective.

The festival will continue throughout March with authors from across the country visiting York to talk about their work and offer masterclasses to budding writers.

For events, venues, dates and tickets visit the festival’s website here