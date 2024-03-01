Harrogate-based hotel operator HRH Group can now convert an empty office at 23 High Petergate, creating 14 more bedrooms at the Guy Fawkes Inn in a £1m-plus project.

The Grade 1-listed former office has been empty for three years and was bought by HRH in 2021.

The company has been working on plans for the historic building, which dates back to the 18th Century, for several years.

HRH Group managing director Simon Cotton says the planning process concerning the conversion of the building has been “very detailed and complicated” due to the historic nature of the building.

But both the council and the hotel company was keen to protect the heritage of the building.

The planning process, with the need for sound surveys, wildlife surveys, and other reports have meant that the planning application process has cost more than £100,000.

The company has also had to work with council conservation officers, English Heritage, Fire safety and health and safety experts in developing the scheme, which has been amended to address issues raised such as impacts of the new bedrooms on the building.

The hotel extension, into number 23, will see modern items removed as part of a renovation and restoration that is budgeted at more than £1million to create a 4-star 27-bed coaching inn.

Simon told the Press: “We are going to rectify it, bring the building back to life, with everything done to English Heritage standards. We will bring it back to the beautiful building it was and deliver in a sustainable and beautiful way.”

The building work is now going out to tender, with a start planned in 6-8 weeks, and the fitout expected to take 3-4 months.

The current target is to open the new bedrooms by the end of October, with a possible ‘launch’ on November 5- Guy Fawkes Day. But it will be no cause for celebration at the venue, which is situated just a few feet away from St Michael’s Belfry, where York’s most infamous son was christened.

Simon explained: “Part of our licensing conditions is we cannot celebrate Guy Fawkes at the venue. You can talk about him historically but you cannot celebrate him. There are a number of buildings in York which have the same restriction.”

In a report recommending approval for the conversion of the former Jackson Stops building, council planners noted the amended scheme would “either preserve or enhance the significance of the most important spaces within the Grade I listed building; the front rooms, the attic and the entertaining space at the rear of the building. “

Any harm was to rooms of less significance and this was “outweighed by the economic benefits of the scheme,” they concluded.