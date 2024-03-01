The LNER Community Stadium sold out today (Friday, March 1) for the first time in its history, as the England men's team prepared for their next Six Nations clash, against Ireland, on Saturday, March 9, at Twickenham.

The 8,500 seater stadium, at Monks Cross, opened at the end of 2020 and the sell-out crowd marked the site's biggest ever attendance.

The previous record attendance was 8,209, which was a pre-season football match between Leeds United and AS Monaco in July 2023.

Tickets for the rugby squad day were just the price of a £1 booking fee.

Young fans watch at the LNER Community Stadium (Image: Harry Booth)

England have already played three games in the Six Nations, narrowly beating Italy and Wales, before losing to Scotland last week, on Saturday, February 24. Ireland, who are currently unbeaten in the tournament, sit on top of the Six Nations table.

The open training session was an opportunity for fans, local rugby clubs, and schoolchildren to witness the stars up close.

The LNER Community Stadium sold out for the first time in its history (Image: Harry Booth)

Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield, who is working with the England rugby union squad as individual skills and kicking coach, said: "It's really important to get rugby back in the North, it's great to see everyone's support."

Scrumhalf and veteran of the England team Danny Care grew up in Leeds.

He said his visit to York was a great opportunity to be in the North of England, but also gave him a chance to visit his childhood school for the first time in 18 years.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) used the visit to York as an opportunity to strengthen relations with the region, as playing rates among youngsters are said to be declining.

One member of the crowd, Richard Mitchell, set off at 7.30am today (Friday, March 1) to beat the traffic to bring his son and two friends to the stadium.

Richard Mitchell (right) drove his son and two friends down from Newcastle at 7.30am (Image: Harry Booth)

He said: "We're really excited, we've come from Newcastle and Durham for this."

Alex Mitchell, scrumhalf, returned to action after a swift recovery from the twisted knee he suffered in training. Outside centre, Henry Slade, wasn't seen on the training pitch, despite being included in the squad.

Winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who made a cameo appearance off the bench to score a try in last week's 31-17 defeat to Scotland in the Calcutta Cup, didn't make the session as he had exams to complete for his medicine degree at the University of Exeter.

The England rugby squad trainingg at the LNER Community Stadium in York (Image: Harry Booth)

The ball boys and girls for the day were provided by Cleckheaton RUFC's junior and minis section. Pupils from Pocklington and Scarborough College were also seen in the crowd.



