The 31-year-old was last seen at his home address in the Clifton area at about 9am on Saturday (February 24).

North Yorkshire Police said officers continue to search the River Ouse in York after a report of a man in the water near Clifton Ings on Saturday afternoon.

Seth’s family said they have not heard from him and urged people in York to look out for him.

In a statement the family members say they are “distraught” and Seth’s absence fills them with “deep concern and anxiety”.

They said “every minute counts" in the search to find the Spanish national.

Missing Seth Martin (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

“At this critical moment, we urgently call on public institutions and Spanish government agencies to provide their valuable help and resources in the search for Seth,” the statement says.

“We need the collaboration of all parties involved to carry out a thorough and effective search that allows us to find our loved one as soon as possible.

“We specifically request the participation of air and ground means in the search, as we believe that these tools are essential to cover a large area and increase the chances of locating Seth.

“Additionally, we urge the public to continue sharing Seth’s photo and the wanted posters on social media and any other means available,” the statement continues.

“The massive dissemination of this information is vital to increase the chances of finding clues that lead us to their whereabouts.

“At this difficult time, we ask everyone to keep Seth in your thoughts, to help us in our efforts to bring him home safely.

“Any information that may be relevant to your search is of utmost importance, and we ask anyone with information to contact local authorities immediately.

“We sincerely appreciate any help and support given to us at this very time.”

North Yorkshire Police urge anyone with information to contact the force.

“As part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone who may have seen Seth, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately,” a police spokesperson said.

Seth is described as around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with a tanned complexion. He has brown hair, a moustache and several tattoos including the words ‘Queen Mother’ in Spanish on his left wrist.

He was last seen wearing blue pyjama bottoms and a striped top although he may have changed clothes since the last sighting, the police spokesperson said.

How to report information

Anyone with information that could help police find Seth should email sophie.law@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101.

If you have an immediate sighting, dial 999.

Quote police reference number 12240034219 when providing any information.