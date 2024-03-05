March is a very predictable month for me as a therapist. It’s the month when many people come to see me, having fallen by the wayside, in terms of their New Year resolutions.

Gym memberships gather dust, diets falter, and self-improvement plans have fallen by the wayside. Feelings of guilt and failure creep in, as old, unhelpful habits replace all the previous good intentions from what was just a couple of months ago.

Maybe, it’s time to reframe these thoughts. Instead of focusing on failure, maybe it’s time to embrace the opportunity for a new, more sustainable approach to wellbeing.

Failing at a resolution isn't failure, it's feedback. Think of it as valuable information about what works and what doesn't work for you. Maybe the gym routine wasn't sustainable, or the diet plan felt restrictive and isolating. This knowledge empowers you to adjust and try again, not give up entirely.

The lengthening days offer a perfect metaphor for a more sustainable approach, growth, not perfection. Nature doesn't bloom overnight; it takes time, sunlight, and adjustments to weather conditions. Similarly, lasting change requires consistent effort, self-compassion, and adaptability.

So, forget the resolutions, they didn’t work did they? Set some intentions instead. Intentions are less rigid and more focused on why you want to change. Do you want more energy for your family? More time for hobbies? Connecting your goals to deeper values makes them more meaningful and sustainable. Ditch the all-or-nothing mentality, rigid goals often set us up for disappointment. Instead, adopt a flexible, long-term approach.

Start small and specific, don't overwhelm yourself with drastic changes. Choose one small, achievable action you can do consistently, like a 10-minute walk or one healthy meal per day. Small wins build momentum and confidence.

Stop being so hard on yourself and celebrate progress, no matter how small. Remember, change takes time and is rarely linear. So many of us tend to be kinder to others than we are to ourselves. Treat yourself with the same compassion you'd offer a friend who is struggling.

Break down your goals into smaller, achievable steps, and prioritise progress over perfection. Celebrate the little victories, and remember, every effort, however small, is a step in the right direction.

Surrounding yourself with supportive people who encourage and uplift you can also make a world of difference, so this is a great opportunity to reconnect with someone, make that phone call you’ve been meaning to make.

The changing season offers a unique opportunity to shift your perspective. So, ditch the "resolution regret" narrative and embrace a more flexible, compassionate approach to self-improvement.

Martin Furber is a therapist qualified in various modalities, and an Instructor Member of Mental Health First Aid England. wellbeing@martinfurber.com

If you are in any type of mental health crisis, please go to your GP or A&E, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258