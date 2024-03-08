City of York Council’s executive member for education said falling attendance figures have been sparked by several factors including schools being underfunded and urged the government to address the issue.

Department for Education data taken from individual weeks from Monday, September 11, 2023, to Monday, February 5, 2024, shows the number of unauthorised absences at York secondary schools was above the national average each week.

On Monday, February 5 – the week before half term – the percentage of pupils absent at secondary schools in York without permission was 4.28 per cent compared with 3.04 per cent nationally.

In York there are 63 publicly funded schools. These include community and voluntary controlled schools maintained by City of York Council as well as academies run together within a group of academies – called a multi academy trust (MAT).

Martin Kelly, corporate director of children and education at City of York Council, said figures for unauthorised absences in York schools have risen after the pandemic which has also been the case nationally.

Martin Kelly OBE, corporate director of children and education at City of York Council (Image: Supplied)

“The council continues to work with York Schools and Academies Board (YSAB) and directly with schools across the city to reverse this trend,” he said.

“Schools and other agencies are working to support students, parents and carers to improve attendance through approaches which recognise individual circumstances whilst reinforcing the many benefits of regular school attendance for the vast majority of children.”

Read next: Parents face higher fines for school absences as part of attendance drive

A spokesperson for the Ebor Academy Trust, which operates seven primary schools in York, said attendance figures at its schools are in line with national figures and the trust is working to address the issue.

Rebecca McGuinn, the trust’s lead for safeguarding, behaviour and wellbeing, said a campaign across all its 23 schools in York, Selby, Hull and the East Riding and on the Yorkshire coast, has helped raise awareness of the importance of attending school.

“We now have colourful, compelling banners in all our schools pointing out to parents and carers that every day counts and even a day’s absence means five lessons are missed and two weeks off school means 50 lessons are missed,” Miss McGuinn said.

Ebor’s safeguarding lead, Rebecca McGuinn (Image: Tim Moat)

“This is lost learning. Success at school begins with attendance. We will continue to work hard to impress upon parents and carers that unauthorised absence is not acceptable.

"We work closely with City of York Council and with children and families to provide support to break down barriers to regular school attendance. It remains our aspiration to work towards as close to zero unauthorised absence as possible.”

Council's education boss says government must address issue

Bob Webb, City of York Council’s Labour executive member for education, children and young people, urged the government to address factors that have led to falling attendance figures.

“The Conservative government should look at the circumstances that have led to falling attendances; underfunding of schools (especially in York) a narrowing curriculum, a decade and more-long austerity agenda leading in reductions to the support services that help children and young people to flourish,” he said.

Bob Webb, City of York Council’s executive member for education, children and young people (Image: Supplied)

“Publishing league tables like this makes no contribution whatsoever to addressing the challenge of improving school attendance.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said improving school attendance is her “number one priority”.