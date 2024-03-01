High Sheriff of North Yorkshire Mrs Clare Granger presented Dandelion Arts’ creative director Katie Matthews with the accord ‘in recognition of great and valuable services to the community'.

The ceremony took place inside York Explore Library and Archive, where Dandelion Arts use its Makerspace ‘lab’ to run one of its sessions. Participants in one of Dandelion Arts sessions with Katie Matthews and one of the group's associate artists Emma Wilson (l) (Image: Kevin Glenton)

The output from these and others like them have been exhibited on art gallery walls, or, thanks to the vision of those who lead Dandelion Arts, tied in with the wider community to connect in other novel and inventive ways.

Cards designed by participants have been made for care home residents and primary schools along with aprons designed and delivered to a nursery.

One of the participants’ illustrations have been made up for sale in Haxby and Wigginton Library, with part of the proceeds being donated back to Explore York.

Inside the Makerspace 'lab' where the group participants engage with each other and Dandelion's experts and artists (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Mrs Granger said: “This award is for all the fantastic work that Dandelion Arts does to support something so creative.

“Katie is so wonderful and has found a very special place here.”

Sessions are also delivered in inspirational settings such as York Art Gallery.

Accepting the award, Katie said: “Thank you for shining a light on us, and on the importance of creativity in people’s lives.”

Mrs Granger said Dandelion Arts ‘epitomised’ that importance to all of us.