The crash on the A64 close to the Hopgrove roundabout in York has now been cleared.
The A64 eastbound was partially blocked and traffic was moving slowly after a crash from the A1079 Grimston Bar Interchange to the Hopgrove roundabout.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.
