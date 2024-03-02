Bellmanear Farm, situated on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds, currently features a three bedroom farmhouse and two bedroom cottage, but the Landlord may be willing to consider allowing the successful applicant to convert the properties back to one dwelling, or provide permission for one of the residential properties to be a holiday let or sublet to a third party.

The well-equipped livestock farm boasts a range of traditional and modern farm buildings and productive grassland extending to approximately 39.69 hectares (98.07 acres) within a ring fence. A number of the buildings are serviced by a spring water supply. With prior approval, the buildings could also lend themselves to a range of diversified activities and subject to permission, pigs could be accommodated on a bed and breakfast arrangement.

Field parcels are of good size on predominately freely draining lime-rich loamy soils with the fields benefitting from natural water via the stream and water troughs from the spring supply.

Helen Robinson, land agent at GSC Grays, said:” The opportunity to rent Bellmanear Farm, situated at the heart of the Settrington Estate, under a ten-year Farm Business Tenancy, is very rare and highly desirable. This is the perfect setting for the successful applicant to drive forward Bellmanear Farm with flexibility on livestock production, diversification and environmental schemes in this beautiful part of the Yorkshire Wolds”.

The market town of Malton-renowned for being Yorkshire’s Food Capital- is located approximately five miles away and hosts a Live Auction Mart and has road and rail links to York, Leeds. Manchester and Scarborough.

The farm is available as a whole by informal formal tender and applicants must clearly outline their proposals for the farmhouse and cottage for the Landlord’s consideration. Tenders for the Farm Business Tenancy from April 2024 for a term of ten years need to be submitted no later than 12 noon on Friday 5 April 2024.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only on the pre-arranged open days to be held on Friday 15 March and Friday 22 March . Please contact the GSC Grays Driffield Office on 01377 337180 to book a viewing or email hgw@gscgrays.co.uk