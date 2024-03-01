Exciting plans for the new ‘York Distillery’ which include a working distillery, a gin school and tasting classes, have been submitted to York Council.

The scheme from York Drinks - makers of York Gin’s range – will give guests the opportunity to see the gins being made, to make their own gin to take home, and to learn tricks and tips of gin and spirit tasting.

Since it launched its first gin in 2018, York Gin says their entire range has been made in the city but this will be the first time they have made their gins within the city walls.

READ MORE:

In recent days, the Hooting Owl and Curious Cat Distillery has also begun distilling gin and other spirits in the former Society Lounge and Bar in Rougier Street.

The distillery, which is relocating from Barmy Moor, plans to open a visitor centre, with bars and lounge, later this month.

York Gin has won many awards for its gins and had ambitions for a new bar, shop and visitor attraction over three floors of the former Boots store in York's Coppergate Centre, creating more than 30 jobs.

However, despite gaining planning approval from City of York Council in 2022, the attraction known as ‘The Distillery,’ which would have produced gin on site, never came to fruition.

Now, York Gin says of its new scheme, if all goes to plan, the York Distillery will open in the grounds of Middletons Hotel in early summer.

York Drinks operations director Natalie Hall said: “The new city centre distillery will provide a fantastic addition to York’s tourism offer. But we expect locals and hotel guests will embrace the York Distillery, too.

“The gin-making classes will provide a brilliant educational and fun activity for three hours. And our hugely successful five-star gin tasting experiences currently hosted in the York Gin shop on Pavement will be housed in a more comfortable, purposely-designed and inspiring location.

“We are delighted to be working with such a beautiful and iconic property as Middletons Hotel for the York Distillery. We both share the same ethos of providing unforgettable experiences and fabulous customer service.”

Adam Wardale, General Manager of Middletons Hotel and Emperors Gym, said: “We’re pleased to be working alongside York Gin to drive forward this fantastic new scheme - one which would no doubt be an exciting addition to the city’s fast-growing hospitality and tourism offering, all whilst working with a company that shares our core values.

“The proposed new distillery would not only bring disused space back to life, but would also help attract more footfall to the area which is already host to a variety of independent businesses.”