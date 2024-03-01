Walkouts are expected to be carried out by train drivers at two different companies - LNER and Northern.

Over 300 London Overground staff are also expected to stage a 24-hour walkout in March.

Here's everything you need to know from dates to why they are striking.

When are the train strikes in March 2024?





Train drivers who are Aslef Union members at the two train companies - LNER and Northern - are expected to walk out for 24 hours from midnight on Friday, March 1.

Passengers have been advised that there will be no Northern services and only a reduced service on most of the LNER route.

It comes as Aslef members have already started a ban on working overtime shifts.

This ban began at midnight on February 29 and will last until Saturday, March 2.

Looking towards the London Overground, more than 300 workers are expected to strike for 20 hours from midnight on Monday, March 4.

The walkout is thought to involve workers from security, the station as well as revenue and control staff who are members of the RMT union.

You should check whether services are running before you travel via the National Rail website.

Can I get a refund during strike days?





People who have booked advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train they booked has been cancelled, delayed or rescheduled due to strikes.

Meanwhile, passengers who have bought a return ticket may also be entitled to a fee-free refund if any part of the journey is cancelled.

You should also note that if you are a season ticket holder (this includes flexi, monthly or longer) and cannot travel, can claim 100% compensation for strike dates through the Delay Repay scheme.

Why are train drivers striking?





The reason Aslef members are striking is that the union is seeking to get better pay for its members.

Aslef has said that drivers are being asked to sacrifice working conditions in exchange for a below-inflation wage increase.

The strikes follow the executive committee's rejection of a 4% pay rise for two years in a row in April 2023.

There have been no formal talks since then.

On top of this, Aslef members at LNER and Northern are striking due to a separate dispute about a "persistent failure to comply with existing agreements".

As for RMT, the union is seeking an above-inflation pay offer for London Overground workers.

Arriva Rail London, which currently has the London Overground contract, has previously commented saying that it had offered a good pay award.

However, train operators have argued that ways of working need to change for wages to rise. This is due to financial challenges and fairness to taxpayers.

The union needs to do the "right thing" and give members a vote, according to the Department for Transport.