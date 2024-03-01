The men have admitted going equipped to steal and causing criminal damage in relation to an incident in a village near Pocklington in 2022.

Scott Turton, 43, Andrew Richardson, 43, Marc Scantlebury, 40, and Robert Armstrong, 42, all of Houghton Le Spring, appeared for sentencing at Hull Magistrates Court last week, after pleading guilty at an earlier court hearing.



The men were found by farmers on private farmland near Hayton in East Yorkshire using metal detectors without permission, on Friday 18 March 2022.



Officers attended and worked with the farmers, using specialist equipment, to locate the men. All four were subsequently arrested in nearby fields.



Following a complex investigation, with the assistance of Heritage England and Northumbria Police, the four males were charged with criminal damage and going equipped to steal.



Richardson was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling over £200 as well as £125 compensation.



Armstrong was sentenced to 21 weeks and ordered to pay £125 compensation.



Turton was given a 16 week suspended sentence, fined £350 and ordered to pay £125 compensation.



Scantlebury was given a 21 week suspended sentence, fined £350 and ordered to pay costs of £129 and £125 compensation.



All four were given depravation orders for their metal detecting equipment.



The officer in the case PC Rich Fussey from the Rural Task Force said: “ The act of illegal metal detecting or Nighthawking is an issue that impacts many of our landowners across the East Riding of Yorkshire.



“The historic nature of a lot of our area attracts these types of criminals who enter land without permission to search for and steal historical objects, some of which can be of significant financial and historic value.



“I would like to extend my thanks to the farmers who assisted with this incident, as well as colleagues at Northumbria Police and Historic England.



“I hope that this sends a clear message to anyone considering visiting our area to commit offences of this nature, we will not tolerate it and you will be caught.

"If you have any information about crime in your area please call our non-emergency 101 line or 999 in an emergency or if there is a crime ongoing.

"Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."