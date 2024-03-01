North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 6.53pm last night (February 29) to Duggleby near Malton after reports of a fire.

A service spokesman said: “Two fire appliances from Malton were mobilised to a caravan fire situated on the drive of a residential property.

“This fire quickly spread to a second caravan, a shed and a skip located in close proximity.

“The fire then burnt through a live electricity cable which fell on to the fire ground coming to rest on top of the skip.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and two main jets to extinguish the fires to the two caravans and the shed.

“They then stood by awaiting the arrival of the electricity board to isolate the power.

“Once this was done crews then further extinguished the fire to the skip. Both caravans were 100 per cent fire damaged. The shed suffered only slight fire damage.”