Around 15 activists – including members of Global Justice and Extinction Rebellion – held signs and chanted outside the Hiscox building in Peasholme Green from 5.30pm today (Thursday, February 29).

They urged the company not to insure fossil fuel projects, including the Rosebank oil and gas field north of Scotland, a new coal mine in West Cumbria and the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline.

Protesters outside Hiscox in Peasholme Green, York (Image: Dylan Connell)

Hiscox said it is “focused” on supporting renewable technologies and “working hard” to support clients investing in transiting to net zero.

'We need to take action ourselves' - activist

Adam Myers, Extinction Rebellion member, said insurance companies can “make a difference” and urged Hiscox not to insure any new fossil fuel projects.

Adam Myers, Extinction Rebellion member, during the protest outside Hiscox in York (Image: Dylan Connell)

“We need to put pressure on insurers. Without insurance, companies won’t want to take on projects like oil fields or coal mines,” he told The Press.

“We’re in a crisis not being taken seriously by politicians. We can’t rely on them for our future.

“We need to take action ourselves.”

Ginnie Shaw, Global Justice York member, organised the protest.

Ginnie Shaw, Global Justice York member, during the protest outside Hiscox in York (Image: Dylan Connell)

“We need to raise awareness so people are better informed about the impact of the climate crisis,” she told The Press.

Ms Shaw added flooding in York is “getting more frequent” which shows an impact of the crisis close to home.

Sally Brooks, Global Justice York member, during the protest (Image: Dylan Connell)

Sally Brooks, Global Justice York member, said: “We need to put pressure on these companies because if they can’t insure them (fossil fuel projects) they can’t go ahead.”

Eggs thrown at protesters

During the protest one activist said two men threw eggs and a Red Bull energy drink can at the group.

The items missed the protesters but were seen on the floor afterwards.

Adam Myers, Extinction Rebellion member, holds his sign up to staff inside the Hiscox building in Peasholme Green, York (Image: Dylan Connell)

“It’s a bit disappointing that people see us as the villains rather than big companies that are exploiting our communities for profit and endangering our future,” the activist told The Press.

Hiscox 'focused' on supporting renewable and green technology

A Hiscox spokesperson said: “Like other insurers, we are working hard to support clients who are investing in the transition to net zero.

Protesters outside Hiscox in Peasholme Green, York (Image: Dylan Connell)

“Our exclusions policy outlines our intention to steadily reduce and eliminate by 2030 our underwriting and investment exposure to some of the worst emitters, and we are equally focused on supporting the growth of renewable and green technologies.”

Extinction Rebellion protesters have already targeted the offices of insurance firms in the City of London this week as part of the global action against fossil fuel coverage.

The co-ordinated campaign – Insure Our Future’s Global Week of Action – will see dozens of events staged in cities across 27 countries, including London, New York, Tokyo and Zurich, to highlight the role of the insurance industry in the climate crisis.