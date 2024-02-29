The chocolate manufacturer has cut the size of the bags, leaving parents and their children gutted.

The chocolate-coated biscuits used to weigh a total of 139.3g but are now only 99.5g despite remaining at the same price (£1.25) in most major supermarkets.

Parents have decried the change - which amounts to a 29% reduction in the weight of the product.

Cadbury said it made this decision because of higher costs across its supply chain as the price of cocoa and sugar skyrocket.

Cadbury said it was dealing with higher costs across its supply chain. (Image: PA)

One father on X, formally known as Twitter, slammed the move by the chocolate firm, writing: "Another staple off the food shop, as @cadburyUK decided not just to increase the price of their Animals biscuits by 20%, but also reduce the pack size from seven to five."

They added: "Seven was just convenient - one a day."

Another shopper on the Morrisons website said that children were being "cheated," adding: "Less Animals in the packet for the same price. Why not put the price up a little and keep the contents the same."

Parents accused Cadbury of 'cheating' kids over the change. (Image: PA)

Another said: "The packaging has changed and there used to be seven packs in the bag and now there's five for the same price."

A spokesperson for Mondelez International, which owns Cadbury, told The Sun: “We understand the economic pressures that consumers continue to face.

"However, as a food producer, we are continuing to experience significantly higher input costs across our supply chain, with ingredients such as cocoa and sugar, which are widely used in our products, costing far more than they have done previously.

“This means that our products continue to be much more expensive to make and while we have absorbed these costs where possible, we still face considerable challenges.

"As a result, we’ve made the decision to decrease the amount of packs in Cadbury Animals so that we can continue to provide the great taste and quality our fans expect.”