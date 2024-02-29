Peter and Ben Wilson from Holgate have opened The PAB Bar in Castlegate, which officially welcomes customers on Friday, March 1.

The owners said by day, the menu features a variety of sandwiches, panini and nachos and by evening, the venue transforms into an inviting bar, serving carefully selected regional beers, wines and spirits, which Peter said will ensure a delightful experience for customers.

Ben has a background in hospitality, working within the kitchen as a chef at Fancy Hanks on Goodramgate.

Named after Peter’s three children – Phoebe, Annie and Ben – the pair says evenings at The PAB Bar offer a welcoming space to support local music.

Regular live music events kick off with York musician Adam Dawson taking to the stage on opening night (Friday, March 1).

Liv Quigley, supported by Andy Bowen on guitar, are booked to perform a fortnight later as the venue looks set to be a hub for entertainment and community engagement.

A weekly open-mic night is planned.

Father and son Peter and Ben Wilson say the café-bar will 'champion local businesses' (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Peter said: “We take pride in championing local businesses.

“Currently, we’re excited to feature coffee from Devine, we’re also supplied by local butchers and we’re in negotiations with Brew York to offer a diverse range of local beers.”

For more detail on opening hours and the menu visit https://thepab.co.uk