Managing my thoughts and feelings in the present, brings some control over a situation that is a little stressful.

Those feelings will be familiar to many, as the situation is moving home.

There is a phrase that irritates some people. It’s ‘Living IN the Moment’. It tends to generate comments about being ‘hippy-dippy nonsense’. If embedded in a mire of misery, why would anyone want to remain living there?

‘Living FOR the Moment’ is much better isn’t it and didn’t I write about the benefits of an optimistic outlook on life last month? Have I changed my mind? No, I have not. Reflecting on the present situation, I am preferring to stay realistically optimistic, but in the present. To this end, we have found a rental property, so temporary homelessness has been avoided and my daydreams are about where we put the furniture.

Of course, we’re having to plan a moving date and all the logistics involved, so some of my day is spent ‘Living for the Moment’.

But if I do that for every waking hour, not only am I likely to experience more waking hours than is healthy, but I’m missing the

precious time left ‘Living in the Moment.

Time spent with friends we’re moving away from. Spring flowers and birdlife in the garden. Time enjoying the present state of health we’re experiencing, which can change overnight, as members of the Royal Family have shown recently and we have experienced ourselves.

Now the clock has started ticking and it’s countdown to moving day, which again needs managing. I can feel a sense of cramming too much in a short space of time and knowing, through the wisdom of the years, that avoiding being in a state of collapse on moving day is preferable.

I also have to be aware of my personal coping strategies, which tend towards red wine and dark chocolate on occasion.

Live in the present, but think about the future.

Rita Leaman is a writer and speaker on emotional health. As Alison R Russell,she published Are you Chasing Rainbows? As Rita Leaman she published a compilation of The Press York columns 2014 -19 in ‘Wise Words’. website: chasingrainbows.org.uk