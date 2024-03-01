The owner of Poppleton Village Butchers in Nether Poppleton alerted police when the activities of Tyrone Savory, 31, and an accomplice set off the shop's burglar alarm at 1.40am on Wednesday.

Police immediately responded and shortly afterwards caught Savory nearby with bikes he had stolen the same night from a garden shed. He had taken meat from the butcher's.

Officers refused to bail the burglar and sent him in custody to York Magistrates' Court where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced within 48 hours of the raids.

Now Savory, whom York magistrates heard had been drinking heavily, must stay off alcohol altogether for 80 days and repay the butcher the cost of the meat he stole, among other punishments.

He has 36 previous convictions, including for house burglary.

Savory, of Field View, Clifton, pleaded guilty to burglary of the butcher’s, burglary of a shed in the same village, and two charges of assaulting police emergency workers at York Hospital.

He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities, 80 days wearing an alcohol abstinence tag and 40 hours’ unpaid work and must pay £60 compensation to the butcher and £70 each to the two police officers he assaulted.

Alex Steadward, prosecuting, said when the butcher realised the burglary alarm was sounding, he checked the shop's CCTV, saw the burglary taking place and alerted police.

The front door was smashed during the raid and meat worth between £50 and £60 stolen.

When police found Savory he told them he had taken 13 pregabilin tablets.

They were so concerned about his state of health they took him to York Hospital but he was aggressive and kicked one officer in the chest and another when he kicked out as he was on the ground. Neither officer was injured.

The three bikes he had stolen were valued at more than £1,000 and were returned to their owner.

For Savory, Craig Robertson said Savory thought someone had spiked his drink on the night of the raid.

As police were dealing with him, he was crying out “I’m dying, I’m dying” and at the hospital medical staff pumped out his stomach. He wasn’t fit to be interviewed until 15 hours after his arrest

“Normally, he is not a burglar, normally, he is not violent towards police officers,” said Mr Robertson.

A probation report before the court said Savory had been on post sentence supervision by the service until January 26, following his most recent prison sentence.

He had turned to drink and drugs after his relationship broke down.

He was on a pregabilin prescription, but was taking more than he was prescribed.