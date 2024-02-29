The timed online auction was held over five days starting February 23 on behalf of R&S Frankland, Londesborough Lodge Farm, Scoreby, York and attracted 16,231 views of the online catalogue with a remarkable 51 different buyers for the 64 lots on offer.

The sale followed the sad passing of Bobby Frankland, leaving a surplus of extremely well maintained modern arable equipment with low hours and included three outstanding Massey Ferguson tractors, a Claas combine, Bargam Grimac sprayer and a range of trailers and arable equipment.

Richard Tasker, Partner at Stephensons Rural, managed the sale together with Will Amos who joined the York Auction Centre team from Bagshaws in 2023.

Mr Tasker, who has over 40 years’ experience of machinery sales, said: “This was an excellent sale at the right time of year, featuring genuine, well maintained farm all in first class order with low usage. By making the sale an online auction we were able to maximise our audience reach and opportunities to bid with bids coming in from countries Poland, Ireland and across the UK from areas such as Cambridge, Pembrokeshire and Inverness”.

Highlights of the sale include:

• Claas Lexion Terra-Trac combine (06), £76,000, finding a new home in Southern Ireland

• Bargam Grimac J4000 sprayer (20), £90,200

• MF 7626 Dyna 6 tractor (62), £55,400

• MF 3075 tractor (M), £15,200

• Lemken Jewel 8 6F plough (21), £29,000

• He-Va Combi-disc (22), £15,400

• Kuhn Venta 4m combination, £17,800

• Opico Variflex 630 rollers (01), £7,600

• Triffitt 12T grain trailer (96), £7,600

The York Auction Centre database now has in excess of 60,000 registered users which indicates a strong and active interest from individuals and businesses looking to buy or sell farm machinery through the Auction Centre.

Mr Tasker added “Regular promotional campaigns including direct mailing, advertising and posting links to the online catalogue through social media channels has played a vital role in building a global network of buyers and sellers. Each month the monthly online machinery sales average over 150,000 views of the online catalogues and more than 2,500 bidder registrations. The recent February machinery sale beat all previous records with 167,806 views across the catalogues and 3,176 registered bidders”.