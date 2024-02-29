Seth Martin, 31, was last seen at his home address in the Clifton area at about 9am on Saturday (February 24).

His family issued this message to people in York through The Press: “Don’t stop searching. Seth loved life, he’s not the kind of person who would disappear.”

In particular the family urged people to look out for Seth if they are in the Clifton Ings area near the River Ouse where a person was seen in the water on Saturday afternoon.

Yesterday North Yorkshire Police said officers continued to search the River Ouse in York.

Missing Seth Martin, 31, from York (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

A police spokesperson said Seth's family and friends have been unable to contact him and the force is growing “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

“As part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone who may have seen Seth, or who has information about his whereabouts, to contact us immediately,” they added.

Seth is described as around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with a tanned complexion. He has brown hair, a moustache and several tattoos including the words ‘Queen Mother’ in Spanish on his left wrist.

He was last seen wearing blue pyjama bottoms and a striped top although he may have changed clothes since the last sighting, the police spokesperson said.

How to report information

Anyone with information that could help police find Seth should email sophie.law@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101.

If you have an immediate sighting, dial 999.

Quote police reference number 12240034219 when providing any information.