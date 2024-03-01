Great British Menu star Tommy Banks, whose restaurants are The Black Swan at Oldstead, Roots in Marygate in York and The Abbey Inn, Byland, featured on an episode of the podcast ‘Table Manners’ talking about his favourite places to eat in York.

Created by mother and daughter duo pop sensation Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie, the podcast features celebrity guests speaking about food, amongst other topics.

Pop star Jessie Ware and her mum, Lennie

Tommy achieved his first Michelin star at the age of 24 whilst running the kitchen at his family's pub.

On the podcast Tommy says that, as the youngest chef in history to receive the accolade, he found himself drawing inspiration from what he knew and loved – the surrounding countryside.

READ NEXT:

As a man who stays true to his roots, Tommy says he still finds time to visit local eateries in the area and is quick to share that with listeners. Within the first few minutes of the podcast, he speaks about a Valentine's Day treat that he picked up for his wife and daughter – a heart shaped shortbread with jam from York’s staple ‘cakery’ Betty’s.

Tommy Banks

He also gave mention to the Malton Food Festival, which is held every second Saturday of the month and with a larger ‘Food Lovers’ festival being put on this year across the May Bank Holiday weekend from May 25-27.

When speaking about his favourite place to eat in York, Tommy’s first choice is Cresci Pizzeria on Piccadilly; an Italian owned and award-winning restaurant.

Cresci Pizzeria on Piccadilly, York. (Image: Alice Kavanagh)

Tommy said: “I just love the way that Italians do hospitality – it’s really family friendly and feels really great. With the little limoncello shot at the end of the meal, it’s nice that they’ve just given you it.”

His usual pizza order is ‘something with a little bit of meat on and something spicy’ or one of the items on the everchanging specials board. He also gave listeners a special tip – to request the off-menu tiramisu, something he suspects the team have prepared in the back for those in the know and who are cheeky enough to ask.

For those wanting to listen to the podcast in full, it can be found here or by searching ‘S16 EP19 Table Manners by Jessie and Lennie Ware’ on Spotify or Apple Music.