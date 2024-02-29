Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Merchant Adventurers’ Charity Beer Festival which will take place on Friday July 5 and Saturday July 6.

As before, the festival will once again be led by headline sponsors, Brew York, with over 30 breweries in attendance across the two days showcasing over 70 ales, beers and lagers.

The 667-year-old Merchant Adventurers’ Great Hall will transform into a Keg Beer Hall and the atmospheric Undercroft of the Hall becoming home to the 30-foot Cask Bar.

Street food by Yuzu and Orchard 27 will be available in the garden with YO1 Radio providing the entertainment live from their stage.

Ashley Mason, Chair of the Merchant Adventurers’ Charity Committee, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the festival once again after a hugely successful first year! With all of last year’s session’s selling out, we are offering an additional session this year and would urge everyone to book their tickets as soon as possible. The festival is a unique opportunity for beer enthusiasts to enjoy one of York’s most iconic venues whilst sampling some fantastic beers and local food.”

Last year’s festival raised £13,000 for the Merchant Adventurers’ Charitable Trust, with the aim to raise £17,000 in 2024.

The Trust supports education projects, providing inspirational experiences for local children across the city. The aim is to increase their awareness of opportunities which exist in enterprise, business and commerce and enable them to maximise their potential.

So far this year, over 1000 local primary school children have attended fully funded visits to the Hall to enhance their studies of local history. Working with York Independent State School Partnership, 30 Year 9 & 10 students have taken part in an innovative business and enterprise course. All funded through the Merchant Adventurers’ Charitable Trust.

Lee Grabham, Production Director and Co-Founder of Brew York and Merchant Adventurer, said: “Last year it was a real thrill to run the inaugural Merchant Adventurer’s Charity Beer Festival in the nearly 700 year old medieval Hall. It provided an amazing opportunity for the Company to show off the stunning and unprecedented Hall and draw attention to the fantastic work they do with local education and entrepreneurism.

“Seeing the delight and awe on the face of the many people using the Hall for the first time, whilst enjoying one of the many beers on offer, was really something to behold. With the roaring success of the first event, demand is expected to be high, so make sure you book early to come and join us with even more beers, music and entertainment.”

Tickets are on sale now for the following dates and time:

Friday 5th July 12pm-4.30pm

Friday 6th July 5.30pm-10pm

Saturday 6th July 12pm-4.30pm

Saturday 6th July 5.30pm-10pm

For further information and to book tickets visit: https://www.merchantshallyork.org/beer-festival/