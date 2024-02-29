Staff at Chocolate Works Care Village in Bishopthorpe Road are celebrating ‘the chief nurse adult social care – team award’.

Steph Bates, Robert Magat, Mohammed Hajji and Susan Crundell look after residents at Riverside Community, a 29-bed dementia community in the care village, in a restored building which was once the Terry's chocolate empire headquarters.

The team were praised for their ‘passion’ and ‘dedication’ to ensuring quality of life and care for older people living with dementia.

The carers at Riverside Community were nominated by Karen Spilsbury, the daughter of parents who were cared for by the award-winning team and a professor of nursing at the University of Leeds.

Karen said: “Whether in my personal or professional capacity, I was observing what was going on in the community and I think most visitors will notice there is something very special about the team that care for residents there.

“Hand on heart, I say this comes down to leadership and I am delighted the team has been recognised with such an honourable and prestigious award.”

Chocolate Works manager Dave Fieldhouse said: “To be recognised on a national level for the hard work and dedication of the team feels like we are delivering the promise we give to families to provide exceptional care to their loved ones.

“It’s a fantastic achievement for Riverside Community and we’ll be raising a glass in due course to all our carers for their ongoing commitment to care at such a high standard.”

The Chief Nurse Adult Social Care Awards are designed to acknowledge and reward the significant and outstanding contribution made by social care workers and nurses in England.