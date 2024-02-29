North Yorkshire Police have said the crash in Huntington Road, yesterday (February 28), was between a Vauxhall Insignia and Ford Fiesta.

The Press reported the crash at the time, it has since been confirmed that a driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Bus services and traffic were affected by the collision, which blocked Huntington Road both ways from 3.30pm.

READ NEXT:

Police have since said that a collision investigation is underway.

If you witnessed anything, and can assist the police with their investigation, please contact TC Mike Halstead, via 101. You can also email: mike.halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk, the reference number is 12240036608.