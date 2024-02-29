AN appeal has been launched following a crash on a major road in York, which saw a driver obtain serious injuries.
North Yorkshire Police have said the crash in Huntington Road, yesterday (February 28), was between a Vauxhall Insignia and Ford Fiesta.
The Press reported the crash at the time, it has since been confirmed that a driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital.
Bus services and traffic were affected by the collision, which blocked Huntington Road both ways from 3.30pm.
Police have since said that a collision investigation is underway.
If you witnessed anything, and can assist the police with their investigation, please contact TC Mike Halstead, via 101. You can also email: mike.halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk, the reference number is 12240036608.
