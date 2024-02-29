THERE'S reports coming in of a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.
The A1(M) northbound is partially blocked with slow traffic following a crash after junction 44 the A64 turning for York and Tadcaster.
Read next:
- This is what a new railway station in York could look like
- Two women and man arrested after raids in York
- Fire started deliberately in York suburb
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not currently know whether anyone has been injured in the crash.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article