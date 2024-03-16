As The Press reported, £12.7 million was designated at the start of 2023 to the York and North Yorkshire brownfield housing fund.

Brownfield land refers to land that is abandoned following industrial use, typically land which has been affected by pollution.

A large portion of the fund has already been allocated to building almost 500 new homes across the combined authority.

In December 2023, a report was submitted to a meeting for the combined authority, revealing that £9.6 million had been allocated from the grant, which left an underspend of just over £3 million.

York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority has issued a "call for further projects".

City of York Council's executive member for housing, Cllr Michael Pavlovic, said: "There are a number of housing schemes being considered for submission to the brownfield housing fund.

"The fund was originally available for York and North Yorkshire housing schemes until March 2025, with this now extended to March 2026.

"This extension takes into account delays in establishing the combined authority and provides ample opportunity for the remaining £3m to be allocated and spent on important housing schemes across York and North Yorkshire before the 2026 deadline.

"All starts must happen by December 2025, just under two years from now."

James Farrar, interim head of paid service at the combined authority, said: "The brownfield housing fund is a direct result of devolution for York and North Yorkshire.

"It will deliver affordable, accessible, and low carbon housing, creating sustainable and high-quality places for the region.

"The first call for funding applications took place last year and nine were successful, totalling £9.2 million and delivering 700 homes – 252 of which are affordable. To maximise the remaining £3 million and further increase affordable homes in the region, a second call for applications is now open.

"Schemes will be considered by the combined authority for funding decisions later this year. Projects securing funding would then need to start work on site before the end of December 2025."

The combined authority said it will be looking for a small number of projects for the remaining money.

A report submitted to a joint committee meeting said that priority would be given to schemes that can deliver 100 per cent affordable homes - and those with planning consents and site ownership already resolved.