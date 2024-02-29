The high street skincare and cosmetics chain tumbled into administration earlier this month.

But The Body Shop confirmed its stores in Coppergate Walk and the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet will stay open.

Administrators from FRP Advisory said the latest closures will take place over the next four to six weeks as part of a heavy restructuring aimed at preserving the brand.

Last week, the retailer shut seven shops in its first phase of restructuring after confirming plans to close nearly half of its then-198 UK outlets.

The latest announcement will leave the retail firm with 116 stores across the UK.

Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

“The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

The Body Shop (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

The insolvency specialists stressed they will support all affected staff with claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.

The business had employed around 1,500 store workers before the administration.

It was announced last week around 270 head office jobs would be cut, leaving around 400 workers at The Body Shop’s London headquarters.

It hired administrators, who will assess offers for the brand and its assets, after years of financial struggles and amid a challenging backdrop for shoppers.

The Body Shop was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon as one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products.

The dramatic overhaul comes only weeks after European private equity firm Aurelius took control of the business.

The new owners, who specialise in buying and turning around troubled firms, secured a £207 million deal in November to buy The Body Shop from Brazilian cosmetics giant Natura & Co.

It only took control of operations officially on January 1.

Aurelius agreed a deal late last month to sell the company’s operations in most of mainland Europe and in parts of Asia to an international family office in a “decisive step towards delivering a strong turnaround strategy” at The Body Shop.

Body Shop has been in York since eighties

As The Press reported, The Body Shop in Coppergate had a major refurbishment last May.

Among the new features in the store - popular with many in York - was locally created ceramics, an activism station and an extended area for testing products.

The health and beauty favourite has been located in The Coppergate Centre since it opened in 1984.

The Body Shop store in Stonegate closed in 2020 amid the Covid pandemic.