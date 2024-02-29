North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in Nidd Gorge Woods, on January 21, at about 1.50pm.

A spokesperson for the force said: "It was reported that a man kicked out at a dog, and tried to snatch a woman's phone.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

Police are appealing for information about a public order incident that occurred in Harrogate (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Police say they would like to identify the man in the image, as they believe he may have important information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to email: peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Pc1668 Henderson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240014667.