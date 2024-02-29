A man allegedly kicked out at a dog and tried to steal a woman's phone in a North Yorkshire woodland, police say.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in Nidd Gorge Woods, on January 21, at about 1.50pm.
A spokesperson for the force said: "It was reported that a man kicked out at a dog, and tried to snatch a woman's phone.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
Police say they would like to identify the man in the image, as they believe he may have important information that could assist the investigation.
Anyone with information that could help is asked to email: peter.henderson@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Pc1668 Henderson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240014667.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article