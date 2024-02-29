He found fame alongside King, his friend of 30 years, as part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo.

He reached new fans in 2013 when he took part in Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with Karen Hauer and reaching week seven of the BBC competition.

Myers, born in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, first announced he was receiving treatment for cancer in May 2022, but did not specify what type he had been diagnosed with.

A statement on the Hairy Bikers’ social media from Dave Myers’ TV partner Si King said: “Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news.

“Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment.

“My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.

“I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

The statement continued: “I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times.

“It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team.

“I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.

“May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss.

“I am sure I will see you all soon.”

Myers started his working life as a make-up artist and first met King in 1995 while working on a TV drama called The Gambling Man.

Their first TV appearance together was The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook in 2004, which was part cooking show and part travel programme and in the first episode the duo rode the length of Portugal.

Subsequent shows included The Hairy Bikers Ride Again, The Hairy Bikers’ Food Tour Of Britain, The Hairy Bikers: Mums Know Best, The Hairy Bikers’ Cook Off and Hairy Bikers: Best of British.

They have published more than 25 cookery books.