New images have been released showing what Haxby’s new multimillion pound station could look like after the submission of a planning application, bringing the reconnection of the town and neighbouring areas to the UK rail network a step closer.

Just days after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s visit to the proposed site, Network Rail, in partnership with City of York Council and the Department for Transport, has submitted a planning application to build a new, two platform railway station in the town.

The proposed appearance of Haxby Station in York (Image: Network Rail)

The station, in Towthorpe Road in the town on the outskirts of the city, will be part of the York to Scarborough line and be the town’s first rail connection in almost 100 years after the previous station was closed in 1930.

The £24 million project is being delivered by Network Rail through funding from the Department for Transport and City of York Council. Subject to planning consent being granted, final detailed designs will be completed throughout the remainder of 2024, with construction expected to start on site in spring 2025.

An aerial view of the site (Image: Network Rail)

The new images show what the station could look like in the future, with a fully accessible footbridge with lifts and steps connecting the two platforms, bike shelters, a 154-space car park (including EV charging), taxi rank and a bus stop. Shared-use paths will connect the station to residential areas of Haxby for those travelling to the station on foot or by bicycle.

So far, around £3.5 million has been provided from the Restoring Your Railways fund, which aims to support the reinstatement of old lines and stations.

Network Rail has already carried out ground surveys at the proposed station site. The new station is expected to enter service in 2026.

The proposed appearance of Haxby Station in York (Image: Network Rail)

Iain Kelly, Network Rail’s Project Sponsor for Haxby station, said: “The submission of this planning application is a major milestone in the development of Haxby station. A lot of behind-the-scenes work by Network Rail and City of York Council has taken place to get the project to this stage and we are ready to press ahead with delivering a station local residents can be proud of.

“Haxby’s new station will provide residents with greater connectivity and offer more sustainable transport methods which tie in with Network Rail’s ambition to be simpler, better and greener.”

How the new site could look (Image: Network Rail)

Cllr Pete Kilbane, deputy leader of City of York Council said: “This is a significant step towards bringing a railway station back to Haxby.

“We have been working closely with Network Rail to progress this project and look forward to making this become a reality. If approved, a new station at Haxby would greatly improve public transport in the north of the city, reducing the need for people to travel by car. This is in line with our Council Plan priority of ‘sustainable, accessible transport for all’.

“This application will now go through the independent planning process and I would urge anyone to have a look at the plans and share your comments.”

Cllr Pete Kilbane (Image: Staff)

Liberal Democrat Haxby ward councillor Andrew Hollyer said: “The Haxby station project is one that progressed rapidly under the previous Liberal Democrat administration following our initial investment of £50,000 to produce a business case.”

Fellow Haxby councillor Ian Cuthbertson said: “This will be a real boost to residents, allowing them to easily travel to York and beyond, reducing car journeys and increasing connectivity.”

The planning application can be viewed at www.york.gov.uk/planningapplications under reference number 24/00325/FULM.

You can also comment by email to planning.comments@york.gov.uk or by post to Development Management, City of York Council, West Offices, York YO1 6GA.