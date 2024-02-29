From Easter decorations to beauty and skincare products, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Let’s take a look at some of the things you’ll find in the middle aisle in March.

Aldi’s middle aisle items coming to stores in March 2024

Easter Wreaths

Aldi has plenty of Easter decorations coming to stores ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, including wreaths, available for £6.99 and in three designs - green foliage, egg or colourful.

Easter Wreaths are available in three designs (Image: Aldi)

The supermarket's wreaths are £43 (86%) cheaper than luxury decoration brand Lights4Fun.

Whether you’re celebrating with family or friends, you can add a sweet touch with Aldi’s new Wooden Bunting, on sale for £2.99.

The Easter decorations will arrive in stores from Thursday, March 14.

Easter Plush Decorations and Stretchy Toys

Continuing with the Easter theme, Aldi will stock Easter Plush Decorations (£9.99) with legs that extend up to 15cm.

Customers can choose from two designs – a Gonk in a green jumper and floral hat or a bunny complete with a carrot and bow tie.

Aldi shoppers can save £6 (38%) compared to The Range and as much as £13.70 (58%) compared to Amazon.

Bunting is also coming to Aldi's middle aisle this spring (Image: Aldi)

If you’re looking for an alternative to chocolate this Easter, why not gift loved ones Easter Stretchy Soft Toys, available for £9.99.

They come in four designs – bunny, chick, frog or lamb – and they’ll be available from Thursday, March 14, along with the Plush Decorations.

Enchanted Garden

Are you looking for new garden furniture to enjoy when the weather gets a bit better? Aldi’s Hampton Bistro Set can be yours for £49.99.

When you’re not using it, fold it away for safe keeping and to add an extra special touch, you can pair it with the Decorative Garden Arch (£29.99) which is said to be durable and easy to assemble.

A Hampton Bistro Set and Decorative Garden Arch could add some style to your garden this spring (Image: Aldi)

If you’re looking to add some style to your garden, the Large and XL Outdoor Rugs (£8.99-£12.99) can be bought in three different patterns including grey and white, brown and beige striped or black and white diamond print.

You can even add a Garden Mirror to your outdoor space for £7.99 or keep it indoors as it’s suitable for both environments. It comes with hanging hooks so you can keep it securely in place.

The garden range is available in Aldi stores from Thursday, March 28.

Beauty

Beauty products are also making their way to Aldi stores from March 17 with a range of products available.

The supermarket’s popular health and beauty brand Lacura is welcoming a new stimulating Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair & Scalp (£3.99, 60ml) and protecting Hydrate & Moisturise Scalp Serum (£3.99, 60ml) to stores.

Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair & Scalp and protecting Hydrate & Moisturise Scalp Serum will be coming to the middle aisle (Image: Aldi)

Priced at £3.99 each, the specialist beauty buys promise to maximise and nourish locks without breaking the bank.

Lacura’s Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair & Scalp (£3.99, 60ml) will also arrive in stores, helping customers save £80% (£16.81) compared with The Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Hair Density Serum.

Lacura Hydrate & Moisturise Scalp Serum (£3.99, 60ml) will also become available, offering customers hydration and moisturisation for scalp protection.

Also producing a lightweight and overnight treatment, the serum helps to maintain the scalp’s barrier and reduces dryness to help maximise conditions for healthy hair growth.

It will cost £3.99 which is 70% (£10.01) cheaper than The Ordinary’s Natural Moisturising Factors + HA Scalp Serum.

That’s not all though as Lacura’s new cleansing Scalp & Body Scrub (£3.99, 250g) and nourishing Body Crème (£3.99, 212g) will be added to the middle aisle from March 17.

Scalp & Body Scrub and nourishing Body Crème will also be coming to Aldi in March (Image: Aldi)

Formulated with Sugar Crystals and Coconut Oil, the Lacura Scalp & Body Scrub (£3.99, 250g) will gently exfoliate the skin while removing build-up. Apply it to damp hair or skin and gently massage in circular motions before rinsing through thoroughly.

It also promises to restore moisture levels for a nourished finish and rivals Ouai’s Scalp & Body Scrub, allowing customers to save 89% (£32).

Lacura Body Crème (£3.99, 212g) absorbs quickly and delivers long-lasting hydration.

It contains Coconut Oil, Squalene and Cupuacu Butter and will soothe and moisturise to promote a luminous glow.

It’ll cost £3.99 a tub, saving customers 88% (£30) compared to Ouai’s version.

Recommended reading:

You can get yours from March 17 at Aldi.

Aldi will have lots of middle aisle items coming to stores nationwide in March so keep an eye out!

The middle aisle is refreshed with new and returning items each week on Thursdays and Sundays.