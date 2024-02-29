AN landmark bridge in North Yorkshire is set to close to traffic during a period of works.
The 116-year-old Whitby Swing Bridge will be closed for five days, from Monday, March 11.
Access will still be available for pedestrians, as North Yorkshire Council carry out work on the bridges hydraulic systems.
The current swing bridge was built in 1908. It links the upper and lower harbour areas and the east and west sides of Whitby.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said: "These vital works involve replacing some of the hydraulic equipment which secures the bridge when it is closed.
"Without it the bridge would be at risk of unwanted movement that could be caused by traffic travelling over or strong winds."
Cllr Neil Swannick, who represents the Whitby Streonshalh division, said: "These urgent works are scheduled ahead of the busy tourist season and outside of the school holidays to minimise disruption as much as possible.
"I am pleased that the bridge will not be closed to pedestrians during this period and would urge visitors to familiarise themselves with the diversion routes ahead of travelling."
